Within Two Years Of Opening, Ayodhya Airport's Roof Starts Leaking - VIDEO

Monsoon rains have exposed the shoddy construction work at Ayodhya Airport. During Monday's rainfall, water poured heavily from the roofs of the airport's Terminal D-1 and D-2. A video of water dripping from the ceiling has surfaced on social media. Notably, Rs 1,450 crores was spent on constructing this international airport, which is part of Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Yogi's dream project. Within just two years of construction, questions have begun to arise about the quality of the construction work.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated this airport on December 30, 2023. At that time, it was described as equipped with modern facilities and of international standard. The construction agencies involved had claimed that no better airport had been built anywhere in such a short time. They said that passengers and devotees visiting here would have a unique experience, but all these claims appear to be crumbling within just two years.

When heavy rain began around 12 pm on Monday, water gushed like a fountain from the porch roof. Passengers began looking around for shelter from the water.

Passengers had to stand in the departure area amid water dripping from the ceiling. The facilities that were promised during construction are now under scrutiny. Locals alleged that the construction work was done in haste, and the qulity of construction was compromised and demanded investigation into the matter.