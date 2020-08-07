With Rhea Chakraborty under scanner, Kolkata Police writes to Twitter, Facebook over trolls targeting Bengali women

With actor Rhea Chakraborty under the scanner over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, social media has gone into overdrive. New developments - verified or otherwise - surface on a regular basis, and the demands for justice are interspersed with warnings about the villainy of Bengali women.

Now, for those who remain firmly unaware, the actor had died nearly two months ago, on June 14. He had been found hanging, and the initial reports had indicated a suicide. The Mumbai police had continued investigations with the Bihar Police, and now the CBI getting involved. At the same time, the Enforcement Directorate is probing a possible money laundering angle. Rhea Chakraborty along with several family members were named in the FIR filed by the late actor's father under various sections of the IPC including abetment of suicide.

And soon after, netizens began to urge others to avoid "dominating" bengali women. The rather vitriolic comments had prompted many to speak out against the trend, but as with all social media trends, it continues to persist.