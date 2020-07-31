Amid outrage against Rhea Chakraborty, Twitter urges men to avoid 'dominating' Bengali women

As outrage over actor Rhea Chakraborty's alleged ill-treatment of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput mounts, the internet is now busy cancelling Bengali women. Some are busy raking strangers over coals for the alleged crimes of a woman who while being Bengali was born in Bengaluru and studied in a school in Ambala, while others are defending the cultural group.
Needless to say, it has now boiled over into a full blown debate on social media.
While it began with several individuals tweeting out their criticism, one of the posts that have gained increasing traction states: "Bengali girls are dominating, they know how to make guys fall for them. They catch big fish, good looking highly paid guys. If you want to be her servant and financer and are okay to leave your family and join her family then go ahead." It also urges men to "stay safe".
Many agreed with the above sentiment, even as others noted that Bengalis were much more than Rhea Chakraborty. Some opted for the logical route, pointing out that you could not attack an entire group over the perceived slights of one individual. Others opted to make lists pointing out the names of eminent Bengalis over the years.
As with every argument or trend, Twitter remains divided. And efforts to use logic have seen only limited results. Nonetheless, it makes for an interesting read.
"Seeing a lot of sweeping generalisation on the TL about Bengali women. Here’s more- bengali women are not docile, most of them are fiercely independent and opinionated. Not everyone can handle it, i understand. People are free to comment but we are unapologetic and proud," tweeted one user.
"It may be a stereotyping but @barkhatrehan16 is right on one point. Most bengali wives use husband as ATM for their own family they frequently fight with in-laws family on this. This is a fact," countered another.
Take a look at some of the posts:
