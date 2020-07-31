Amid outrage against Rhea Chakraborty, Twitter urges men to avoid 'dominating' Bengali women

As outrage over actor Rhea Chakraborty's alleged ill-treatment of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput mounts, the internet is now busy cancelling Bengali women. Some are busy raking strangers over coals for the alleged crimes of a woman who while being Bengali was born in Bengaluru and studied in a school in Ambala, while others are defending the cultural group.

Needless to say, it has now boiled over into a full blown debate on social media.

While it began with several individuals tweeting out their criticism, one of the posts that have gained increasing traction states: "Bengali girls are dominating, they know how to make guys fall for them. They catch big fish, good looking highly paid guys. If you want to be her servant and financer and are okay to leave your family and join her family then go ahead." It also urges men to "stay safe".