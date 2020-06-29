With nearly 20,000 cases, India's coronavirus tally reaches 5.48 lakh

India recorded close to 20,000 COVID-19 cases in a single day for the second time on Monday, taking the tally to 5,48,318, while the death toll rose to 16,475, according to the Union Health Ministry data.
The data updated at 8 am showed 19,459 new cases, while 380 persons succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours.
This is the sixth consecutive day that coronavirus infections have increased by more than 15,000. The number of active cases stands at 2,10,120, while 3,21,723 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, according to the updated data.
