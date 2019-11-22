Winter Session Updates: Congress PMs shout "Speak up Prime Minister" over Electoral bond issue

Congress calls Electoral bonds' sale "scam" and "threat to democracy", demand answer from PM
The Congress MPs staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha on Thursday alleging lack of transparency in electoral bonds after party leader Manish Tewari raised the issue and said that the decision has institutionalised "government corruption." Tewari raised the issue during the Zero Hour after the party protested on the issue in the morning when the Lower House of Parliament met for the day.
He said the Central government had gone ahead with electoral bonds though both the RBI and the Election Commission of India had "opposed it". (IANS)
Zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha over privatisation of PSUs New Delhi
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lawmaker Sanjay Singh on Friday gave a Zero Hour notice in the Rajya Sabha over privatisation of Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).
On Wednesday, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) accorded 'in-principle' approval for strategic disinvestment in five central public-sector enterprises including the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL).
Apart from BPCL, the Union Cabinet has also approved the sale of its stake in four other public sector enterprises -- Shipping Corporation of India and the Container Corporation of India, Tehri Hydro Development Corporation India Limited and the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation.
The government will also cease the management control of the five PSUs. (ANI)
