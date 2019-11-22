Winter Session Updates: Congress PMs shout "Speak up Prime Minister" over Electoral bond issue

The Congress MPs staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha on Thursday alleging lack of transparency in electoral bonds after party leader Manish Tewari raised the issue and said that the decision has institutionalised "government corruption." Tewari raised the issue during the Zero Hour after the party protested on the issue in the morning when the Lower House of Parliament met for the day.

He said the Central government had gone ahead with electoral bonds though both the RBI and the Election Commission of India had "opposed it". (IANS)