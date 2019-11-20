Winter session: Missed in committee meeting, Gautam Gambhir surfaced in parliament

The MP is BJP's youth celebrity face in Delhi, a former cricketer, Gautam Gambhir, who chose cricket match at Indore with enjoying local dainty while his own constituency was coughing under the 'severe' category air pollution.

The former 'Team India' batsman was not alone in this political pitch on this crucial issue.

Meenakshi Lekhi, the only woman MP from Delhi out of the seven and from New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, where the Parliament, President house,

PMO and other ministries are housed, said targeting Kejriwal and his Delhi government for carpet bombing of advertisements around the city to blame subtle burning as the main culprit for Delhi's air pollution that why Kejriwal never tried to talked or convey a meeting of CMs of adjoining states of Delhi-NCR on air pollution and subtle burning.

When people like him talks about pareli (subtle), they should know that pareli issue is seasonal, but Delhi pollution is permanent.

Pollution has never been discussed at such gravity in Parliament before as on Tuesday, the very second day of the winter session of 17th parliament. The issue was listed for discussion under the rule- 193, a special provision in parliamentary business to raise issues of public interest and importance.

“When the pollution issue occurs every year in Delhi then why is it that no voice is raised from government and in the House over this? Why do people need to knock the doors of the Supreme Court every year?', asked Congress MP Manish Tewari in Lok Sabha.

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir is said to have been pulled up by party high command for skipping Parliamentary standing committee on urban development on Delhi air pollution issue last week.

Gambhir was seen enjoying 'Poha-Jalebi', which has now turned into a joke in parliament circle, on the day when in Delhi, the said meeting was called.

As per the party sources, BJP high command took this issue seriously as his 'missing' posters surfaced in Delhi with caption, 'Last seen at Indore eating Jalebis, now entire Delhi is looking for him'.