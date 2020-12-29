Will withdraw all cases against anti-CAA protesters when Samajwadi Party forms govt in UP: Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has declared that all cases registered against anti-CAA activists will be withdrawn once the Samajwadi Party government comes to power in the 2022 elections.

“We will revoke the cases against the anti-CAA activists once we will come to power in 2022,” said the former UP CM while inducting Sumaiya Rana, a prominent anti-CAA activist into his party fold on Tuesday.

Sumaiya, daughter of famous Urdu people Munawwar Rana, had opened a front against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Ghantaghar in Lucknow. She joined the Samajwadi Party in Lucknow in the presence of Mr. Yadav.

Sumaiya was booked by the Police after anti-CAA protests turned violent in many places in UP. She is likely to contest from old Lucknow in the 2022 assembly elections.

Two former BSP MLAs Ramesh Gautam and Masood Khan have also formally joined the party.

Reacting on triple induction, Juhi Singh, the party spokesperson said, “All good people are welcome in the party. More such people are set to join us soon. Winnability would be the topmost criteria for giving the tickets in the upcoming polls.”