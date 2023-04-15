Will stand with left parties in 2024 LS elections, says JD(S) chief HD Deve Gowda

JD(S) chief HD Deve Gowda | ANI

Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Deve Gowda has announced that he will stand with Left parties in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Deve Gowda to stand with left parties

HD Deve Gowda has stated that he will support the Left parties in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. While talking to news agency ANI, Devegowda said, "I will stand with left parties in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections."

This decision comes as the JD(S) released their second list of candidates for the poll, and Bhavani Revanna, who was earlier expected to contest from the Hassan constituency in Karnataka, has been replaced by H P Swaroop. Deve Gowda's support for the Left parties indicates a shift in his political alliances ahead of the upcoming elections.

Urges PM to reintroduce Women's Reservation Bill

Deve Gowda has written to the Prime Minister, urging him to consider reintroducing the Women's Reservation Bill. He highlights that with 50% of the total electorate in Karnataka being eligible women voters, the need for women's reservation in legislative assemblies and Parliament is apparent. Deve Gowda suggests that suitable modifications can be made to the draft of the bill that was presented in 1996 and 2008, and emphasizes that passing the bill before the 2024 General elections would be a symbolic gesture towards gender justice.

Supporting social justice and gender equality

Deve Gowda emphasizes the need to adhere to the principles of social justice and gender equality in the Indian political system. He believes that according one-third reservation to women in legislative assemblies and Parliament is an idea whose time has come, and passing the Women's Reservation Bill would be a significant step in this direction.

Deve Gowda views the upcoming transition into a new and modern parliament building as an opportune moment to bring in this bill and prioritize the rights and representation of women in the political arena.

PM's surprise visit to new parliament building

Deve Gowda's letter to the Prime Minister comes in the backdrop of PM Narendra Modi's surprise visit to the New Parliament Building on March 30.

The Prime Minister has been actively involved in the Central Vista project, which aims to strengthen the governance infrastructure by constructing new facilities for India's Parliament and Central Secretariat.

The New Parliament Building is an integral part of the vision of 'AatmaNirbhar Bharat' and is expected to have traditional motifs and elements, including extensive usage of wooden structures and hand-knotted carpets from Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh.