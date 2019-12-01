Will Modi lead India to a 'Hindu rate of growth'?

The rather communal-sounding phrase was coined by Indian economist Raj Krishna in the 70s. The term was later used by some economists to imply that the Hindu outlook of fatalism and contentedness was responsible for the slow growth. Later economists rejected this in favour of the idea that the Government's protectionist and interventionist policies at the time may have been the reason behind slow growth.

But this is in the past. The question of the hour is somewhat different. Irrespective of the term, is India headed towards such a scenario? Or did we never quite leave it behind?

Earlier in July, Narendra Modi government’s former Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) Arvind Subramanian had said that India's economic growth rate has been overestimated by around 2.5 percentage points between 2011-12 and 2016-17 due to a change in the method of calculating GDP.