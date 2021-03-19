Will ensure CAA is not implemented in Assam if Congress comes to power: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that if Congress comes to power in Assam, then it will ensure that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is not implemented in the state.

"Congress, if voted to power, will ensure Citizenship Amendment Act is not implemented in Assam," Rahul Gandhi was quoted as saying by PTI.

Addressing an interaction with students in Lahowal, Dibrugarh in Assam, Rahul Gandhi also slammed the BJP at the Centre for the decline in democracy, increasing unemployment amongst youth, and farm laws protest.

"You think democracy is declining. Youth is unemployed, farmers are protesting, CAA is there. We can't ask the people of Assam to forget their culture, language if they come to Delhi. One force, born in Nagpur, trying to control the whole country," the Congress leader said.