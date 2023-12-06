'Will Definitely Attend INDIA Bloc Meeting, Not In PM Race': Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar | File pic

Patna: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday contended that he would definitely take part in the INDIA`s alliance in the next meeting and also opted out of the Prime Minister (PM) race.

Nitish Rubbishes Rumours Of Not Attending Alliance Meeting

Seeking to scotch all speculations over his not attending the INDIA meeting, Nitish told newspersons in the state capital, “I do not want anything. I had expressed my inability to attend INDIA`s meeting scheduled in New Delhi on Wednesday as I was down with fever at that time.”

“There is no question of my not attending INDIA`s meeting. Everything should be finalised at the earliest. I am not in the race for the PM post,” he added.

Nitish Kumar On Recently Assembly Election Results

On the results of assembly elections held in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh recently, Nitish said that victory and defeat were part of the electoral politics, adding that Congress had also secured a good share of votes. He reiterated that he would continue to work in the interest of the state, adding all constituents of the grand alliance were united.

He said that the pace of Bihar`s growth would be accelerated if it was accorded the status of special category status (SCS). He also took a dig at Narendra Modi government for not conducting caste census at the national level, adding that it would have benefited the country much.