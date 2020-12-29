Will current COVID-19 vaccines work against new mutant coronavirus strains? Here's Centre's answer

The Centre on Tuesday assured that the vaccines in the pipeline in India and across the globe will protect people against the mutations in SARS-CoV-2 found in the UK and South Africa.

Principal scientific advisor to the government, Prof Krishnaswamy Vijay Raghavan, told a press conference that there is no need to worry about the efficacy of vaccines in regard to the reported variants of novel coronavirus at this stage.

"There are changes reported in the variants of the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 and the vaccines target these proteins to build shield against the effect of the virus. People are concerned whether the current vaccines would work against these variants or not. But the changes in the variants are not sufficient to make the vaccine ineffective since it stimulates our immune system to produce a wide range of protective antibodies," Raghavan said.

"There is no evidence to suggest that the current vaccines will fail to protect against Covid-19 variants reported from the UK and South Africa," he stated.