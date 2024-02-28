Will BSP Join Hands With BJP For Lok Sabha Polls? Mayawati's Hint Gives Rise To Speculations

BSP president Mayawati | PTI Photo

After result of recently concluded Rajya Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, speculations are swirling about Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) may contest upcoming Lok Sabha elections in alliance with Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP).

Following the lone vote from BSP MLA Uma Shankar Singh in favor of the BJP candidate during the Rajya Sabha polls, there is widespread speculation within political circles that the BSP is poised to forge an alliance with the NDA in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Until now, the BSP had maintained an equal distance from both the NDA and the INDIA bloc. Uma Shankar Singh, the MLA representing Ballia's Rasra seat, revealed that he cast his vote for the BJP candidate on Tuesday, having received approval from BSP chief Mayawati.

"The NDA candidate, Sanjay Seth, approached me for support. The INDIA bloc leaders did not approach me. I have a cordial relationship with Seth and after permission from the party chief, I voted for the BJP candidate," he said. As recently as last week, Mayawati had announced that her party would contest the LS polls independently, asserting that past experiences with alliances did not bode well.

A BSP leader said that after supporting the BJP candidate in the RS polls, Mayawati could consider an alliance with the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections. "Though she may still assert that she will go it alone but, in politics, there is a lot that goes on behind the scenes," said a senior leader.

It is worth noting that this week, BSP Lok Sabha MP from Ambedkar Nagar, Ritesh Pandey, resigned from the party, accusing it of 'neglect.' Hours after his resignation, he joined the BJP in the presence of UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pandey. However, Mayawati has not accused the BJP of attempting to break her party.

With inputs from IANS