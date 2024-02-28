 Will BSP Join Hands With BJP For Lok Sabha Polls? Mayawati's Hint Gives Rise To Speculations
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWill BSP Join Hands With BJP For Lok Sabha Polls? Mayawati's Hint Gives Rise To Speculations

Will BSP Join Hands With BJP For Lok Sabha Polls? Mayawati's Hint Gives Rise To Speculations

It is worth noting that this week, BSP Lok Sabha MP from Ambedkar Nagar, Ritesh Pandey, resigned from the party, accusing it of 'neglect.' Hours after his resignation, he joined the BJP in the presence of UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pandey. However, Mayawati has not accused the BJP of attempting to break her party.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, February 28, 2024, 09:50 AM IST
article-image
BSP president Mayawati | PTI Photo

After result of recently concluded Rajya Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, speculations are swirling about Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) may contest upcoming Lok Sabha elections in alliance with Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP).

Following the lone vote from BSP MLA Uma Shankar Singh in favor of the BJP candidate during the Rajya Sabha polls, there is widespread speculation within political circles that the BSP is poised to forge an alliance with the NDA in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Until now, the BSP had maintained an equal distance from both the NDA and the INDIA bloc. Uma Shankar Singh, the MLA representing Ballia's Rasra seat, revealed that he cast his vote for the BJP candidate on Tuesday, having received approval from BSP chief Mayawati.

"The NDA candidate, Sanjay Seth, approached me for support. The INDIA bloc leaders did not approach me. I have a cordial relationship with Seth and after permission from the party chief, I voted for the BJP candidate," he said. As recently as last week, Mayawati had announced that her party would contest the LS polls independently, asserting that past experiences with alliances did not bode well.

Read Also
UP: BSP MP from Ambedkar Nagar, Ritesh Pandey, Resigns, Likely To Join BJP Today
article-image

A BSP leader said that after supporting the BJP candidate in the RS polls, Mayawati could consider an alliance with the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections. "Though she may still assert that she will go it alone but, in politics, there is a lot that goes on behind the scenes," said a senior leader.

It is worth noting that this week, BSP Lok Sabha MP from Ambedkar Nagar, Ritesh Pandey, resigned from the party, accusing it of 'neglect.' Hours after his resignation, he joined the BJP in the presence of UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pandey. However, Mayawati has not accused the BJP of attempting to break her party.

With inputs from IANS

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Himachal Pradesh Crisis: Some Congress MLAs Are In Touch With Us, Claims BJP MP

Himachal Pradesh Crisis: Some Congress MLAs Are In Touch With Us, Claims BJP MP

Will BSP Join Hands With BJP For Lok Sabha Polls? Mayawati's Hint Gives Rise To Speculations

Will BSP Join Hands With BJP For Lok Sabha Polls? Mayawati's Hint Gives Rise To Speculations

PM Modi To Inaugurate, Lay Foundation Stone For Multiple Development Projects In Tamil Nadu &...

PM Modi To Inaugurate, Lay Foundation Stone For Multiple Development Projects In Tamil Nadu &...

2 Killed In Violent Clashes Over Love Marriage In Fulat village Of Muzaffarnagar In UP

2 Killed In Violent Clashes Over Love Marriage In Fulat village Of Muzaffarnagar In UP

PM Modi Invites People To Participate In Mera Pehla Vote Desh Ke Liye Campaign

PM Modi Invites People To Participate In Mera Pehla Vote Desh Ke Liye Campaign