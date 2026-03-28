'Will Arrange Land For Border Fencing Within 45 Days After Coming To Power In West Bengal': Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah | File Image

Kolkata: If the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes to power in West Bengal after the two-phase Assembly polls in the state next month, land required for border fencing will be arranged within 45 days after the new government takes charge of the administration, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said here on Saturday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's Statement

“The Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, often blames the Border Security Force (BSF) for illegal infiltration. What will the BSF do if the state government does not provide the land required for erecting barbed fencing at the Indo-Bangladesh border in the state? The state government had deliberately avoided allotting land for border fencing, since illegal infiltrators are the main vote bank of the ruling Trinamool Congress. But it is our promise that after the Assembly election in the state, the BJP will form the government in West Bengal and within 45 days from that land allotment process for border fencing will be completed,” the Home Minister said.

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HM Shah was addressing the media persons on the occasion of the release of the “white paper” against the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal, which the party has described as the “chargesheet of the public”.

Speaking on the occasion, he also said that the BJP is determined to give relief to the people of West Bengal from the fear of change in the demographic picture in the state because of the infiltrators deciding the voting pattern in the state.

“West Bengal is now the only corridor of infiltration in the entire country. But the BJP is determined to drive out each infiltrator from the country. This vote is a vote to be free from the fear of losing one's life, a vote to be free from the fear of losing one's freedom, a vote to be free from the fear of changing social order, a vote to be free from the fear of losing property, a vote to be free from the fear of losing one's income and a vote to stand for a bundle of trust,” the Union Home Minister said.

He said that the situation in West Bengal had deteriorated in such a manner that people of West Bengal have started saying that the previous regime of the Communists in the state was much better.

“The safety of the women in West Bengal had been the worst during the current Trinamool Congress regime. All those involved in crimes against women are associates of Trinamool Congress. Such offenders should be punished regardless of their political affiliations. That is exactly what is happening in the BJP-ruled states. That will happen in West Bengal also after the BJP comes to power in West Bengal after the elections,” HM Shah said.

At the press conference, the Union Home Minister especially complimented the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, over his role in carrying out the movement against the Trinamool Congress regime fearlessly and facing all odds.

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