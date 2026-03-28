Noida International Airport Opens: When Will Flights Start? Where Will They Connect To? Complete Guide To Jewar’s New Aviation Hub |

Noida: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 28, 2026, inaugurated the much-awaited Noida International Airport (NIA), marking a major milestone for aviation and infrastructure in North India. Positioned in Jewar, the airport is set to ease pressure on Indira Gandhi International Airport and transform connectivity across the NCR.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

When Will Flights Start?

While the airport is now officially open, commercial operations will begin in the next 45–60 days. This period will allow airlines to finalise slots, staffing, and ground operations. The first flights are expected to take off by mid-May 2026.

The new airport majorly cuts travel time for residents of Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Agra. For many, the long commute to Delhi airport will now be replaced with a faster and more accessible option.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Expected Flight Routes (Phase 1)

In its initial phase, the airport will focus on high-demand domestic routes. Likely destinations include: Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, and Goa.

Which Airlines Will Operate?

The first wave will be dominated by budget and fast-growing carriers:

IndiGo: Expected to lead with the highest number of flights

Akasa Air: Targeting younger and frequent flyers

Air India Express: Likely to connect Tier-2 cities

What Makes This Airport Special?

Noida International Airport is designed as a modern, high-capacity hub with scope for future expansion. It is expected to handle millions of passengers annually once fully operational and will play a key role in decongesting Delhi’s primary airport.

Connectivity & Infrastructure Boost

The airport is expected to integrate with upcoming expressways, metro links, and regional transit systems, improving last-mile connectivity. This will not only benefit travellers but also boost real estate, logistics, and business ecosystems in the region.

Beyond convenience, the airport is expected to drive economic growth, create jobs, and position the NCR as a stronger global transit hub. It also signals a shift towards decentralised infrastructure, reducing over-reliance on a single airport.

What To Expect Next?

Over the coming months, more airlines, routes, and possibly international flights will be added. As operations stabilise, Jewar could emerge as a major alternative to Delhi, especially for western UP and parts of Haryana and Rajasthan.