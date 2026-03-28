Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated Phase -1 of Noida International Airport (NIA) at Jewar and said that India has continued its rapid development even in times of global crisis. The launch of the new airport is set to ease pressure on Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, marking a major milestone for connectivity in North India.
'Even In Time Of Global Crisis, India Has Continued Rapid Development...': PM Modi At Noida International Airport Inauguration
Phase-1 of Noida International Airport at Jewar was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. The airport is expected to reduce pressure on Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport and strengthen North India’s air connectivity. PM Modi highlighted that India has maintained rapid development even amid global challenges.
Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Saturday, March 28, 2026, 01:38 PM IST