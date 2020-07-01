Why are Twitterati furious with Sambit Patra for writing 'Pulitzer Lovers'

In a shocking incident in Kashmir’s Sopore, a 60-year-old civilian was killed in the cross-firing when an encounter broke out between militants and security forces on Wednesday morning.

The civilian was killed right in front of his three-year-old grandson. Later, heart-wrenching pictures of the boy sitting on his grandfather's dead body surfaced on the internet and left everyone shocked.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Sambit Patra took to Twitter and posted the picture and captioned it, "PULITZER LOVERS ??"