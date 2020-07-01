Why are Twitterati furious with Sambit Patra for writing 'Pulitzer Lovers'

In a shocking incident in Kashmir’s Sopore, a 60-year-old civilian was killed in the cross-firing when an encounter broke out between militants and security forces on Wednesday morning.
The civilian was killed right in front of his three-year-old grandson. Later, heart-wrenching pictures of the boy sitting on his grandfather's dead body surfaced on the internet and left everyone shocked.
Meanwhile, BJP leader Sambit Patra took to Twitter and posted the picture and captioned it, "PULITZER LOVERS ??"
From Bollywood actress Dia Mirza to director Hansal Mehta, Patra's tweet rubbed Twitter the wrong way. "Do you not have an iota of empathy left in you??" wrote Dia Mirza. "This man who is supposed to be a spokesperson for the ruling party but is nothing but a troll and chronic abuser must be reported," said Hansal Mehta.
Meanwhile, Patra's tweet could have been aimed at the Indian journalists - Dar Yasin, Mukhtar Khan and Channi Anand - who were honoured with the 2020 Pulitzer Prize in the field of feature photography earlier this year.
They were awarded for the “striking images of life” in Jammu and Kashmir after the Centre abrogated Article 370 of the Indian Constitution.
Patra seemed to suggest that the Pulitzer committee was biased and handed out prizes while looking at the world through one political prism.
After Congress leader Rahul Gandhi congratulated the journalists, Patra had called him anti-national. He had alleged that Gandhi had wished those who considered Kashmir a "contested territory".
Coming back to the Sopore incident, one CRPF Head Constable was also killed while three other security personnel were injured after terrorists attacked a CRPF party at Sopore in North Kashmir.
Terrorists fired on the CRPF party drawing an instant retaliation. "One head constable succumbed to his injuries, three more are injured and stable," Inspector General, CRPF Rajesh Kumar told IANS.
In another tweet, Patra posted a picture of the jawan evacuating the child and wrote, "This is Indian Army ...Fatherly ..Protective ..Yet we have a lobby the #KhanMarketGang or the #PultizerLovers whatever you wish to call ..who desist from posting these pictures and would continue to stand with those who blame this ARMY of ours ..Shame!!#HumanityOverPakTerror."