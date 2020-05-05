Sambit Patra's attack on Rahul Gandhi over Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist deserves a troll Pulitzer

Meanwhile, the BJP leader in order to score points over Gandhi and provide fodder to his Twitter followers, seems to have forgotten the cardinal rule for photojournalists.

For the uninitiated, the photojournalists aren't the ones who provide captions to the photographs but it is the agency who chooses the caption, in this case the Associated Press (AP).

Moreover, the photo caption mentioned "India controlled Kashmir", while Patra in his tweet, wrote "Indian Occupied Kashmir". Twitter users pointed out the error in his tweet and trolled him. "The National Spokesperson of the Ruling Party of the world’s largest democracy doesn’t know the difference between “occupied” and “controlled”. Why am I not surprised?" said a Twitter user.

Here are some Twitter reactions: