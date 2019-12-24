Why not include Muslims: BJP's Chandra Kumar Bose raises questions on CAA

New Delhi: Hours after BJP working president Jagat Prakash Nadda took out a march in Kolkata in support of the newly-enacted Citizenship law, the party's West Bengal vice president Chandra Kumar Bose has raised his voice against the Act and said India is a country "open to all religions and communities".

"If #CAA2019 is not related to any religion why are we stating - Hindu, Sikh, Boudha, Christians, Parsis & Jains only! Why not include #Muslims as well? Let's be transparent," Bose tweeted. "Don't equate India or compare it with any other nation - as it's a nation Open to all religions and communities," he said in another tweet.