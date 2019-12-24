We will never support dark laws like NRC, CAA: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Bhilai (Chhattisgarh): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday said that if the Central government harasses the general public of the nation through 'vague' laws like the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), then such 'black laws' won't be supported.

"We are supportive of the Central government. But if they harass the general public of this nation through vague laws like NRC and CAA, then we will never support such black laws, which divide the ethos and soul of this nation," he said while addressing the 'Save the Constitution' rally here.

After the speech, a march was organised from Sector 7 to Aastha Chowk. Chief Minister Baghel greeted the crowd, which was shouting slogans like 'Save the Constitution,' 'No to CAA' and 'Jai Hind.' "CAA and NRC are the two sides of a coin. The Prime Minister and the BJP Government are responsible for these vague laws. The Congress party has got nothing to do with this," he said. Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at Ramlila ground in Delhi on Sunday, Chief Minister Baghel said that the nation has to analyse how much of the truth and lies were covered in that speech.