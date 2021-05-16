'Why is number of vaccinations administered going down daily?': Chidambaram attacks govt over COVID-19 vaccine shortage

"The only reason and explanation is SHORTAGE OF VACCINES. Of course, the loyal and obedient Union Health Minister will flatly deny any shortage of vaccines!," he added in a second tweet.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Saturday reviewed public health response to COVID-19 and progress of vaccination in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat.

All the state health administrators were advised to increase ICU and oxygenated beds, undertake oxygen audits, take stock of availability of medicines in the state and strengthen their medical workforce.

Detailing the ramping up of vaccine production, he said, "We will have 51.6 crore vaccine doses by the end of July including the 18 crore doses already administered. Sputnik has been approved. This along with the slated approval of the new vaccine of Zydus Cadila, Serum Institute of India- Novavax vaccine, Bharat Biotech's nasal vaccine and the Genova mRNA vaccine will push the availability of Covid vaccines to 216 crore doses in the August-December period."

P. Chidambaram on Saturday had slammed the central government over the issuance of 1.23 lakh death certificates between March 1 to May 10 this year in Gujarat and said that government, in conjunction with some state governments, is suppressing the actual numbers of new infections and COVID-related deaths.

(With inputs from Agencies)