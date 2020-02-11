Why Election Commission's website lists Aam Aadmi Party as AAAP

After counting of votes in the high-stakes Delhi Assembly election that began on Tuesday morning amid tight security, the Election Commission's website showed a sweeping victory of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
However, the Election Commission's website shows the party's name under the 'AAAP' abbreviation. People still remained doubtful over the abbreviation and even considered it be an error by the authorities. But no, it's not an error.
So in case if you were wondering why the Election Commission's website shows the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as AAAP (triple A), we have the answer for you.
A Twitter user raised a query and asked "what does the AAAP (triple A) mean?"
In a response to the Twitter user, Sheyphali Sharan, the official spokesperson of the Election Commission, clarified that the same abbreviation was used by another party before Aam Aadmi Party had approached them in 2013.
"Triple-A in the abbreviation is not a typo...same abbreviation was used in 2015 Elections also.. as 'AAP' was already allotted to another party before Aam Aadmi Party approached ECI for registration in 2013, "she replied.
She said that the Awami Aamjan Party, also known as AAP, was registered with the Election Commission on January 3, 2011.
AAP has retained power in the national capital with a comfortable lead on 62 seats out of the total 70, as per the Election Commission website. Its main contender BJP was far behind at 8 while the Congress is looking to draw a blank, repeating its 2015 debacle.
