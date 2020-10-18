Why did Sambit Patra label Rahul Gandhi as Rahul Lahori?

Now, for those who are not aware of the reason behind Sambit Patra's outrage, we have an answer for you!

The statements by Patra came after Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's criticism of the Union government on its handling of COVID-19, condition of Muslims and treatment meted to Indian citizens from the Northeast on a Pakistan-based platform.

Tharoor, as per media reports, stated on Tablighi Jamaat that "we are fighting bigotry and prejudice in India arising because of a pandemic."

Responding to this attack by Tharoor, Patra accused him of portraying the country in a bad light and demeaned India on Pakistani platform on various issues including handling of COVID-19.

"The whole world saw how the country operated under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we saw the highest recovery and lowest mortality rate amongst coronavirus patients," said Patra.

Shashi Tharoor, according to media reports, said that India sees the same problem with the people of the Northeast region because they look different. "Do you think these issues to be discussed in Pakistan," asked Patra.

(With inputs from ANI)