Why Did EC Change Haryana Election Date From October 1 To 5? Counting Of Votes On October 8

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday revised the polling day for Haryana Assembly polls from October 1 to October 5, this year as well as moved the counting of votes for both Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana Assemblies from October 4 to October 8.

The decision has been taken to honour both the voting rights and the traditions of the Bishnoi community, which has upheld a centuries-old practice of participating in the Asoj Amavasya festival celebration in remembrance of their Guru Jambheshwar as per the ECI.

ECI Reschedules Polls After Bishnoi Community Appeals to Preserve Voting Rights Amid Asoj Amavasya Festival

The Commission said it had received representation from National President, All India Bishnoi Mahasabha, Bikaner (Rajasthan) for rescheduling the date of polling set for October 1.

As per the representation for generations numerous families in Punjab, Rajasthan and Haryana have observed a long-standing tradition of visiting their native village Mukam, in Rajasthan during the Amavas in the month of "Asoj" for their annual festival in Bikaner district, in the memory of their Guru Jambheshwar.

This year, the festival will take place on October 2 and thousands of Bishnoi families residing in Sirsa, Fatehabad and Hisar would be travelling to Rajasthan on poll day, denying them their voting rights, the Election Commission of India said.

In the past, the Commission has also adjusted election dates to respect the sentiments of various communities.

For instance, during the Punjab Assembly Elections in 2022, the polls were postponed by a week to accommodate devotees to travel to Varanasi for Guru Ravidas Jayanti.

Example's Of ECI Rescheduling Polls for Religious and Cultural Events

Similarly, in Manipur during the 2022 Assembly elections, the Commission changed the polling dates to respect the Christian community's Sunday prayers.

Likewise, in the 2023 Rajasthan Assembly elections, the Commission rescheduled polling originally scheduled on Devuthani Ekadashi, a day significant for mass weddings in Rajasthan.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2012, poll date was changed due to Barawafat.

Coincidentally, the revised polling date would also resolve any concerns of a six-day holiday by taking a one day leave on September 30, 2024 Election Commission said.