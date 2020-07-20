Why are Kashmiri Pandits seeking an apology from Barkha Dutt? Here's all you need to know

Why are people seeking an apology from Barkha Dutt in July 2020? What has happened now?

The current social media outrage stems in part due to a video that was posted to Instagram by a handle called the 'Kashmiri Youth Movement'. The group has its own website and calls itself a "a non-political student group of young Kashmiris born post exodus". It has more than 19,400 followers on Instagram.

"Barkha Dutt has justified the ethnic cleansing, mocked and hurt the sentiments of our community. We demand an apology," begins the IGTV video that was posted a day ago.

In the video a man can be heard saying that he would play the video clip for his grandmother. "Let's see what her opinion is on this," the individual adds off camera. We're Kashmiri Pandits, he clarifies.

After listening to Dutt, the woman says that she does not agree. "If we were so privileged, we would not have left. Even Barkha Dutt would have left if she had had to face whatever we did," she says.

The woman can be heard saying that from atrocities against women to being told that Kashmiri Hindus would not be spared -- there were many traumatising moments. The names of my children (one in Class 12 and the other in Class 8), she alleges, were written on mosques and they were labelled as Kashmiri Hindus. She says that it was after this that she and her family had travelled to Jammu.

"Whatever we earned, whatever wealth we had -- that was because of our own efforts," she adds. Calling Dutt's comments wrong, the woman adds that the journalist should apologise.