Why are AAP leaders mum on JNU protests: Ashutosh lashes out at Kejriwal and Co

Former Aam Aadmi Party leader Ashutosh have crticized the Arvind Kejriwal led party for keeping mum while the capital has been rocked by protests from the Jawaharlal Nehru University students regarding a fee hike in the university.

Ashutosh questioned the party leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh and Gopal Rai. He said, "Have they lost their revolutionary fervour or politics has consumed them into an another political party ?"

He added that AAP is a product of "movement" and asked the party members that why is the party keeping diplomatic silence on JNU student protest.