Why are AAP leaders mum on JNU protests: Ashutosh lashes out at Kejriwal and Co

Former Aam Aadmi Party leader Ashutosh have crticized the Arvind Kejriwal led party for keeping mum while the capital has been rocked by protests from the Jawaharlal Nehru University students regarding a fee hike in the university.
Ashutosh questioned the party leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh and Gopal Rai. He said, "Have they lost their revolutionary fervour or politics has consumed them into an another political party ?"
He added that AAP is a product of "movement" and asked the party members that why is the party keeping diplomatic silence on JNU student protest.
Demanding complete rollback of the hostel fee hike, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) on Monday carried out a march to Parliament, as the winter session begins.
"It's a way to appeal to lawmakers to fight on their behalf inside the floor of the house," said JNUSU. The protests escalated and visuals of students lathi-charged have been cirulated on the Internet. Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa said that they will inquire into lathi-charge allegations.
Congress lawmaker TN Prathapan and BSP member Danish Ali on Tuesday demanded a "high-level probe" into "police action" against protesting students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).
