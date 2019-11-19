TaxpayerswithJNU trends on Twitter after clash between JNU students and Delhi police

Students of JNU clashed with police on Monday after they were stopped from marching to Parliament against a hostel fee hike, paralysing traffic and bringing the city to a halt. The police detained about 100 protestors, including JNU Students Union president Aishe Ghosh, Secretary Satish Chandra Yadav and former JNUSU president N Sai Balaji.
Later students took to Twitter to share pictures of the march and of the injuries they received allegedly in the lathicharge, as the hashtag "emergencyinJNU" trended on the microblogging site. Later, in the evening many TV debates were held. And in response to TV debates on why taxpayers’ money should not be spent on subsidising higher education and JNU, tax payers are tweeting their support to public education.
Here's what Twitterati had to say:
