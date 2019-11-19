TaxpayerswithJNU trends on Twitter after clash between JNU students and Delhi police

Later students took to Twitter to share pictures of the march and of the injuries they received allegedly in the lathicharge, as the hashtag "emergencyinJNU" trended on the microblogging site. Later, in the evening many TV debates were held. And in response to TV debates on why taxpayers’ money should not be spent on subsidising higher education and JNU, tax payers are tweeting their support to public education.

Here's what Twitterati had to say: