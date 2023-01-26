Who's AC Poonam Gupta? Know all about Assistant Commandant who led CRPF's all-women contingent

CRPF Assistant Commandant Poonam Gupta | Instagram/PoonamGupta

During the celebrations of 74th Republic Day on Kartavya Path in Delhi, an all woman marching contingent of CRPF became the topic of discussion. The force garnered special attention since it has the distinction of raising the first women armed police battalion in the world.

This all woman CRPF contingent was led by Assistant commandant Poonam Gupta. After the parade, Netizens were curious to know about AC Gupta, who along with her contingent, impressed everyone.

𝐖𝐡𝐨 𝐢𝐬 𝐀𝐂 𝐏𝐨𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐦 𝐆𝐮𝐩𝐭𝐚?

AC Gupta completed her graduation in Mathematics and masters in English literature. She has also pursued B.Ed from Jiwaji University, Gwalior. Her father is serving in the Sheopur Navodaya Vidyalaya as office superintendent.

After her education, AC Gupta aimed to prepare for UPSE CSE examination. She cracked the UPSC CAPF exam in 2018 with an all India rank 81.

She is currently serving in the Naxal-affected area of Bihar as an Assistant Commandant in CRPF.

AC Gupta is active on Instagram and has several pictures of her in uniform. The CRPF officer is also very passionate about issues of women and women empowerment, and is often seen motivating students.

She uses her instgram handle to spread awareness about various campaigns undertaken by her and posts pictures about them.

