Who Was Shubhkaran Singh? All You Need To Know About Young Farmer Who Lost His Life Amid 'Delhi Chalo' Agitation

21-year old farmer Subhkaran Singh died of head injury amid violent clashes that broke out between the protesting farmers and Haryana police. The clashes intensified after the police rained teargas shells and rubber bullets to thwart the farmers trying to move forward with their ``Delhi Chalo’’ march at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders of Haryana and Punjab, on Wednesday, February 22. Several others were injured in the clashes. Total 15 farmers came from balloh village to join the Delhi Chalo march, Shubhkaran Singh was one among them. Shubhkaran Singh arrived at Khanauri on February 13.

The way the state & central government is treating the farmers in which young farmers like Shubhkaran & many others are loosing their lives is as if they are/ were criminals ...This is not death... Sheer murder....#FarmerProtestInDelhi #FarmersProtest2024 #FarmerLivesMatter https://t.co/lSpA1sqK3k — Sneha Singh (@Snehasi7) February 22, 2024

Who was Shubhkaran Singh

1) Location

A young farmer who joined the agitation aggressively hoping to contribute to the protest peacefully, Shubhkaran Singh originally hailed from Balloh Village in Bathinda which is nearly 15 kilometres away from Rampura Phul city.

2) Farming occupation:

He used to work with his uncle Charanjit Singh. Both were working on contract on a 20 acre land.

3) Education

Being a hard working farmer who has been helping his family with the farming occupation, Shubhkaran dropped out of school at a very early age to help his family in farming

4) Side occupation

Shubhkaran and his family were also engaged in side occupation of livestock which Shubhkaran used to take care of.

5) Childhood

Shubhkaran and his two sisters had a very difficult childhood as his parents were divorced when he was quite young. He and his sisters grew up with his grandfather.

6) Shubhkaran Singh's family

Shubhkaran Singh's father is currently battling with a mental illness making Shubhkaran the only earning member in the family.

6) Association with Bhartiya Kisan Union

Shubhkaran Singh was an activist associated with Bhartiya Kisan Union Sidhupur and have participated in several initiatives of the assicialtion

7) Participation in 2021 farmers' agitation

Shubhkaran Singh actively participated in 2021 agitation of the farmers. The 2020–2021 Indian farmers' protest was a protest against three farm acts that were passed by the Parliament of India in September 2020.