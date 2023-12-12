Gogamedi Murder: Who Is Pooja Saini? Jaipur Woman Arrested For Providing Weapons To Shooter Nitin Fauji

Pooja Saini Helped Shooters of Karni Sena Chief | @syedrafi

Jaipur, Rajasthan: A woman named Pooja Saini has been arrested by the Rajasthan Police for providing weapons and arranging accommodation for one of the shooters, Nitin Fauji. Nitin lived in Pooja's flat before the Karni Sena chief's murder. Police confirmed that Pooja Saini and her husband, Mahendra Meghwal, provided weapons to Nitin Fauji, who stayed in the couple's rented flat in Jaipur for nearly a week before executing the murder on December 5.

Pooja provided assistance to gangsters

Media reports said that Pooja Saini was responsible for managing the affairs of gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Rohit Godara in Rajasthan. Pooja's role involved providing weapons and offering financial assistance prior to the incident.

She was also responsible for retrieving weapons after the incident. She was residing in Jaipur with a young man under a fake identity. The police have confiscated multiple fake IDs from Pooja, and the police team is currently questioning her.

Pooja lived with a false identity

Living in Jaipur under a false identity with a young man, Saini’s arrest has unveiled a network of deception, with several fake IDs seized by the police. The ongoing police interrogation is shedding light on her involvement in the elaborate plot.

The primary suspects in Gogamedi’s murder, Rohit Rathore and Nitin Fauji, have already been captured in Chandigarh. The joint operation conducted by Rajasthan and Delhi police led to the apprehension of the shooters hiding in a Chandigarh lodge. Earlier, Ramveer Jat, an accomplice aiding the criminals in their escape, was also arrested by the police.

#WATCH | Delhi: The accused in the Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi murder case brought to the Crime Branch Office. https://t.co/oPuhcesScg pic.twitter.com/ynTa1HUkzN — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2023

Ramveer Jat orchestrated all arrangements in Jaipur

Investigations reveal that Ramveer Jat orchestrated all arrangements in Jaipur for shooters Nitin and Rohit. Childhood friends, Ramveer and Nitin, had a close association, and Ramveer, who was studying in Jaipur, facilitated Nitin’s stay in a hotel and a flat in Jaipur. Moreover, Ramveer played a pivotal role in the escape plan, transporting Nitin and Rohit from Nagaur Depot to a location beyond Ajmer Road, utilizing a Rajasthan Roadways bus and a motorcycle from Bagru Toll Plaza.

VIDEO | Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi murder case: Accused Ramveer Jat, who was arrested yesterday, was produced in a court in Jaipur earlier today. pic.twitter.com/80B6B2URWu — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 10, 2023

Gogamedi had 30 police cases against him

Gogamedi, who also had 30 police cases against him, was gunned down in his home by two assailants on December 12, leading to widespread protests across the state. The two shooters were identified as Rohit Rathore of Nagaur and Nitin Fauji of Mahendragarh, Haryana.