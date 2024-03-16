Who Was General Bipin Rawat? Nation Pays Tribute To India's First CDS On His Birth Anniversary

Former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar took to X and tweeted saying, "Humble tribute to the immortal son of Mother India, excellent military officer, India's first CDS, 'Padma Vibhushan' General Bipin Rawat on his birth anniversary! His entire life dedicated to the service of the nation will always be an inspiration to all of us."

General Bipin Rawat was born on 16 March 1958 and was an Indian military officer who was a four-star general of the Indian Army. He served as the first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) of the Indian Armed Forces from January 2020 until his death in a helicopter crash in December 2021.

Prior to taking over as the CDS, he served as the 57th Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee (Chairman COSC) of the Indian Armed Forces as well as 26th Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) of the Indian Army.

10 key facts about General Bipin Rawat

1) General Bipin Rawat was born in Pauri, Pauri Garhwal district in present-day Uttarkhand to Lieutenant General Lakshman Singh Rawat

2) He graduated from the National Defence Academy and the Indian Military Academy where he was awarded the Sword of Honour

3) He was commissioned into his father's unit - 11 Gorkha Rifles. He served during the 1987 Sino-Indian skirmish in the Sumdorong Chu valley

4) Late General Bipin Rawat who served as India’s first CDS as well as the 27th Chief of Indian Army was an outstanding professional and was in the midst of steering one of the most radical transformations of the Indian military

5) Rawat will be remembered for his pivotal role in reducing the militancy in the Northeast. In 2015 in a cross-border operation into Myanmar, Indian Army successfully responded to an ambush by NSCN-K militants. The operation was spearheaded by Rawat.

6) Rawat was also active in strategising for 2016 surgical strikes, in which the Indian Army went across the Line of Control into Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Rawat was in charge of South Block in New Delhi.

7) During his service, General Rawat was the proud holder of Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Uttam Yudh Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Vishisht Seva Medal, Yudh Seva Medal, and Sena Medal.

8) On the eve of the 65th birthday of late Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, the Indian Army has dedicated a Chair of Excellence in his memory at the United Service Institution of India (USI)

9) Rawat also commanded a multinational brigade in the Democratic Republic of Congo as part of the United Nations Peacekeeping Force

10) On December 8, 2021, the 63-year-old officer passed away after a tragic chopper crash took place in the Nilgiri Hills in Tamil Nadu in which Rawat, his wife and 11 others on board the ill-fated helicopter.

Unveiling of life-size statue

Around a month ago, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had unveiled a life-size statue of late General Bipin Rawat in Dehradun. Defence Minister paid his respect and said that General Rawat was a courageous soldier who will remain an inspiration for future generations.

He had further said, "The demise of Gen Rawat is an irreparable loss to the nation. Even in his last moments, he was on duty, serving the nation. His commitment, dedication, and patriotism could be felt until the very end," he added.

Rawat and his wife were cremated according to Hindu rituals with full military honours and 17 gun salute at Brar Square Crematorium in Delhi Cantonment on 10 December 2021. Their cremation was carried out by their daughters, who took their ashes to Haridwar and immersed them in the Ganges at the Har Ki Pauri ghat on 12 December.