Who Was Baba Tarsem Singh, Nanakmatta Gurudwara Kar Sewa Pramukh, & Why Was He Killed? | X

Situation is sensitive in Udham Singh Nagar, Uttarakhand after the murder of Nanakmatta Sahib's Kar Seva Dera chief Baba Tarsem Singh. SIT has been immediately constituted to investigate the murder. Police have said that the two attackers who came on a bike have not been identified yet. CCTV footage of this incident is being studied. Reports said that Baba Tarsem Singh was sitting on a chair when suddenly a bike-borne assailants fired bullets into Baba's chest and neck. Baba Tarsem Singh immediately collapsed from the chair. He was immediately taken to Khatima hospital where the doctors could not save him.

Who was Baba Tarsem Singh?

Baba Tarsem Singh was the Kar Seva Pramukh of Sri Nanakmatta Gurudwara for a long time. Local people said that he had dedicated his entire life in the reconstruction of this Gurudwara. He used to perform all the responsibilities of looking after the all the events and activities that took place in Gurudwara Nanakmatta Sahib. He used to personally look into providing langar and relief material to the visitors of the Gurudwara during any kind of disaster.

All you need to know about the pilgrimage centre

Sri Nanakmatta Gurudwara is located in Nanakmatta which is one of the greatest pilgrimage centres of Sikh religion. In addition to the Gurdwara it also is home to a big dam known as Nanak Sagar constructed on river Saryu. It is believed that Guru Nanak Dev, the first Guru had visited this place on his way to Kailash Parvat in 1515 AD. Thousands of sikh piligrims visit the place every year.

Nanakmatta is situated at a distance of 56 Kms. from Rudrapur (District headqarter of Udham Singh Nagar District) on Tanakpur-Panipath Highway and around 121 Kms. from Nainital on Nainital-Tanakpur route.

Why was he killed?

Anger is mounting among the Sikh community over the mysterious murder of Nanakmatta Gurudwara Kar Sewa Pramukh Baba Tarsem Singh. While the investigation is underway in full swing, police have not been able to establish the identity of the attackers. Rumours are in the air that a possible connection with the Khalistan issue cannot be ruled out, however nothing can be ascertained yet. Rumours are also prevailing hinting at a possible professional rivalry. However, police haven't confirmed any theories yet as till the attackers are identified, motive behind the murder cannot be confirmed.

According to reports, three shots were fired at Singh, with one bullet piercing through his abdomen. The police have been examining the CCTV footage of the assailants, who were seen wearing turbans – one white and the other black. Additionally, one of the assailants was dressed in jeans while the other wore trousers.

Singh had been preparing for the Hola Mahalla festival slated for March in Nankamatta. Discussions regarding the preparations were reportedly underway on Thursday as well. Huge deployment of police force has