'Who punishes their allies like this': Political leaders welcome release of PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti

Hours later, Mufti took to Twitter with a short audio post noting that she had been released after more than a year. "After being released from fourteen long months of illegal detention, a small message for my people," she wrote in the caption.

"During my time in detention, the black decision of the black day in August 2019 continued to attack my heart," she said. Mufti opines that this must have been the condition of the people in the former state and that nobody could forger the insult meted out on that day. Now, she adds, we will have to get back what the Delhi Durbar took away from Jammu and Kashmir through "illegal" means.

The short video had no visuals accompanying it -- merely a black screen. This is also Mufti's first post since being released. For the last 14 months, her daughter Iltija had been operating the former chief minister's Twitter account.