'Who punishes their allies like this': Political leaders welcome release of PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti

After about 14 months of preventive detention, PDP Chief and former CM of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti was released on Tuesday night. This was announced by government Spokesperson Rohit Kansal and as per the notice issued for the same, the detention order has been revoked with immediate effect.
She has been detained since August 5, 2019, following the abrogation of the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. Fellow detainees such as former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah were released earlier this year.
Hours later, Mufti took to Twitter with a short audio post noting that she had been released after more than a year. "After being released from fourteen long months of illegal detention, a small message for my people," she wrote in the caption.
"During my time in detention, the black decision of the black day in August 2019 continued to attack my heart," she said. Mufti opines that this must have been the condition of the people in the former state and that nobody could forger the insult meted out on that day. Now, she adds, we will have to get back what the Delhi Durbar took away from Jammu and Kashmir through "illegal" means.
The short video had no visuals accompanying it -- merely a black screen. This is also Mufti's first post since being released. For the last 14 months, her daughter Iltija had been operating the former chief minister's Twitter account.
In the aftermath of Mufti's release, many political leaders have taken to social media to express their happiness. Congress leader P Chidambaram also urged the parties in Jammu and Kashmir to come together to "fight the tyranny of the central government".
"Who punishes their allies like this. Welcome Mehbooba Mufti's release. Modi and Shah are cruel. No humanity!" tweeted Congress leader Salman Nizami.
"Happy to learn that Mehbooba Mufti ji’s detention has come to an end and she has been released," tweeted Sachin Pilot.
"I’m pleased to hear that Mehbooba Mufti Sahiba has been released after more than a year in detention. Her continued detention was a travesty and was against the basic tenets of democracy. Welcome out Mehbooba," tweeted Omar Abdullah.
"Glad that former CM of J&K and head of PDP, Mehbooba Mufti ji has been released Detention of political leaders like this has no place in a democracy. BJP led Govt is yet to learn to give space to the opposition," wrote Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.