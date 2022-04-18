Who is Vishwa Deenadayalan? Here's all you need to know about the 18-year-old Tamil Nadu table tennis player who died in an accident enroute Shillong for competition

Deenadayalan Vishwa, one of the top Tamil Nadu Table Tennis players, passed away in a road accident on Sunday, while travelling by road from Guwahati to Shillong for the 83rd Senior National Table Tennis Championships.

According to Police, the accident occured when the Swift Desire car was on its way from Guwahati Airport to Shillong. The car was hit by a over-speeding truck on the NH 6.

The TN tennis boy, who had been playing the sport for the almost a decade, had already played for the country in age-group events.

D. Vishwa was part of the Tamizhaga Table Tennis Association (TTTA) State men's team who were on their way to take part in the 83rd Senior National and Inter-State table tennis championships to be held in Meghalaya, Shillong.

In 2019, the young player had edged out Mizoram’s Jeho Himnakulpuingheta in a thrilling final. He was in his class 11, pursuing the course from Jaigopal Garodia Vivekananda Vidyalaya HSS, and took studies very seriously along his career in sports.

The product of the Krishnaswamy Table Tennis club in Anna Nagar had been a well-known cadet name for his excellence and confidence. He was ranked as the country’s best under-15 player in 2018.

How did he enjoy and enter the game? Like most siblings, he watched his sister play the sport and it was love at first sight. “My sister (Raveenaa) used to play the sport and I just like it straight away,” he was quoted in a earlier media report.

