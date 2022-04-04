Who is Vinay Mohan Kwatra? All you need to know about Indian diplomat who will replace Harsh Vardhan Shringla as Foreign Secretary of India

The Government of India on Monday appointed Vinay Mohan Kwatra as the new Foreign Secretary of India. Mr Kwatra who is currently India's Ambasassador to Nepal will take over the duties from Harsh Vardhan Shringla on May 1.

Here's all you need to know about Vinay Mohan Kwatra:

Vinay Mohan Kwatra is an Indian diplomat and current Ambassador in Kathmandu. Previously, he has served as ambassador to France and Nepal.

Early life and education:

Vinay Mohan Kwatra was born in 1965. He holds a degree of Masters in Science(M.Sc.). Kwatra speaks French, Hindi and English.

Personal life:

Mr Kwatra is married to Mrs. Pooja and has two sons.

Career of Vinay Mohan Kwatra:

Kwatra has previously served at Ministry of External Affairs, India and Prime Minister’s Office as Joint Secretary. He has also served as Minister (Commerce) at Embassy of India in Washington D.C. from May 2010 to July 2013.

Between July 2013 and October 2015, Mr. Kwatra headed the Policy Planning & Research Division of the Ministry of External Affairs and later served as the head of Americas Division in the Foreign Ministry where he dealt with India’s relations with the United States and Canada.

He has served at different positions in many of India’s missions abroad and in India. Kwatra holds an experience of nearly 32 years in a range of assignments.

Meanwhile, speaking about Harsh Vardhan Shringla, he is an Indian Foreign Service Officer serving as the 33rd and current Foreign Secretary of India, since 29 January 2020. He previously served as the Ambassador of India to the United States of America, Ambassador to Thailand and High Commissioner to Bangladesh

