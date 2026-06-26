Who Is Ujjwal Nikam? 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack Prosecutor To Fight Ketan Agarwal's Case

Left: Ujjwal Nikam Right: Ketan Agarwal | X

Pune: Ketan Agarwal's family on Friday met with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He assured the grieving family that the guilty would receive the "harshest punishment."

Ketan was allegedly murdered by his fiancée and her lover in Lonavala. The CM also accepted the family's demand that senior advocate Ujjwal Nikam be appointed as a special public prosecutor in the case.

Who is Ujjwal Nikam?

Ujjwal Deorao Nikam, an Indian special public prosecutor, has worked on prominent murder and terrorism cases. Apart from the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, he helped prosecute suspects in the 1993 Bombay bombings, the Gulshan Kumar murder case, and the Pramod Mahajan murder case.

In 2016, Nikam was awarded the Padma Shri, and in 2025, he was nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the President of India, representing the field of law.

He also contested on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket from the Mumbai North Central seat during the 2024 Lok Sabha election. He lost by a margin of 16,514 votes.

A film based on him, starring Rajkummar Rao, titled Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story, is all set to release on August 7, 2026.

Chief Minister's office (CMO) in a post on X said Ketan Agarwal's father, Vishal Agarwal, met CM Devendra Fadnavis in Pune today and demanded justice for his son.

"We are committed to ensuring that the guilty in this case receive the harshest punishment. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured them at this time that no stone will be left unturned in delivering justice to the family."

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"Their demand to establish a fast-track court in this case and appoint Ujjwal Nikam as a special public prosecutor was also immediately accepted by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and he issued instructions to that effect to the Secretary of the Law and Judiciary Department. Senior advocate Ujjwal Nikam has also given his consent to work as a special public prosecutor in this case," the CMO's statement read,