Who is Sukanta Majumdar? All you need to know about West Bengal's new BJP chief

In a political change in West Bengal BJP, the saffron party on Monday replaced state unit president Dilip Ghosh with Sukanta Majumdar, Lok Sabha MP from Balurghat in the state. Ghosh, also a Lok Sabha MP, has been made a national vice president of the party.

While Ghosh's appointment as the BJP national vice-president cannot be denied as the veteran leader has led the saffron party in the West Bengal and ensured adequate seats in the assembly polls which took place few months earlier.

The development comes as the saffron party faced a series of crossovers to the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in recent months. In the last four months, four BJP MLAs returned to the TMC while one party MP - Babul Supriyo - joined the Bengal's ruling party last week.

Who is Sukanta Majmudar ?

Sukanta Majmudar was elected to the Lok Sabha, lower house of the Parliament of India from Balurghat, West Bengal in the 2019 Indian general election as a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party. He has done his PHD in Botany from the University of North Bengal. He was nominated as the Chief of West Bengal BJP on 20 September 2021.

Notably he is the first time MP and his appointment comes just ten days before the high-profile Bhabanipur bypoll where the BJP hopes to trump state chief minister Mamata Banerjee for a second time from her seat in the 2021 assembly elections.

Recently, the BJP had appointed Majumdar overall in-charge of the seats of Samserganj and Jangipur, which are also to go to polls on September 30, the same day as Bhabanipur.

As per the official communique issued by the party, BJP national President, Jagat Prakash Nadda has appointed BJP MP from Lok Sabha, Dilip Ghosh as the party's vice president with immediate effect.

On the other hand, in a statement, the party also announced the appointment of former Uttarakhand governor Baby Rani Maurya as its vice president. Maurya is a Dalit leader and is expected to play a role in the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, her native state.

Published on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 09:42 PM IST