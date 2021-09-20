West Bengal: BJP not to field candidate for Rajya Sabha bypoll; TMC challenges

Kolkata: Leader Of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Monday took to Twitter and said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will not field any candidate for Rajya Sabha but will focus on Bhabanipur bypoll.

“BJP will not nominate any candidate for Rajyasabha bypoll due in West Bengal. Outcome is predetermined. Our focus is to make sure unelected CM to be unelected once again. Jai Ma Kali,” read Suvendu’s tweet.

West Bengal BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh also said that this time the saffron camp won’t field any candidate for Rajya Sabha polls.

“CPI (M) once from across the country used to send people to Rajya Sabha as they had more number of MLAs and MPs and now the Left is completely wiped off. The TMC is just following the Left Front and they might also be wiped off in future,” said Ghosh.

Meanwhile, TMC Rajya Sabha candidate Sushmita Dev along with TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee visited the West Bengal Legislative Assembly to file her nomination.

TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee said that the field is open and the BJP should fight the TMC on field.

“The BJP is afraid that they might lose to TMC again for which they are not fielding any candidate in Rajya Sabha. BJP is scared that 10 more members of their party will leave. Mamata Banerjee will win Bhabanipur constituency with the largest margin,” claimed Partha.

Notably, just like TMC Rajya Sabha MP Jawhar Sarkar, Sushmita Dev will also also win the poll uncontested by the opposition.

Published on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 07:34 PM IST