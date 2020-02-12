Who is Sara Pilot? All you need to know about Omar's sister and Sachin Pilot's wife

In a detention case under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act,1978 that is being heard in the Supreme Court, Sara was the petitioner to file a plea against her brother's detention who was on house arrest after the Abrogation of Article 370 and 35A on August 5, 2019. Sara had said that exercise of powers by the authorities under the CrPC to detain individuals, including political leaders, was "clearly mala fide to ensure that the opposition to the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution is silenced".

Her plea said the intent of exercise of power was to "incarcerate not just him (Omar Abdullah) but the entire leadership of the National Conference, as well as the leadership of other political parties, who were similarly dealt with including Farooq Abdullah, who has served the state and the union over several years... stood by India whenever the situation so demanded."

Abdullah-Pawar relationship

While we speak about unknown facts about Sara, we ought to know about the bond between the Abdullah's and Pawar's. Yes, Sharad Pawar and his family shared a bond with the Abdullah's. You wonder how? Omar, as a young lad, had moved to Mumbai to pursue his career in Commerce from Sydenham College and his local guardians were none other than Sharad and his wife Pratibha Pawar. Their daughter Supriya Sule, who were friends in those, also became good friends with Sara. Though their political alliances differ, Sara and Supriya still share the same bond as they did back in their adolescence.

Controversy over Sara-Sachin marriage

As we all know that in India, marrying a person from other communities is still not accepted by man, Sachin and Sara found a way to get married. But it was not all that easy. While Sachin belongs to a Rajasthani Gujjar family, Sara is a Kashmiri Muslim from the Kashmir Valley. The duo first met in England and fell in love with each other. Considering their family background, they realised that their families won't agree. Yet they decided to tell their parents. Sara's family, however, refused to accept their relationship.

Sara managed to convince her father for his approval. When things seemed fine and they decided to get married, a campaign on Sara marrying a ‘kafir' begun in the Kashmir valley. Abdullah's party members opposed to their marriage stating that "only Muslim men can marry outside their religion but a Muslim girl can only marry a Muslim." With party members opposing their marriage, Farooq Abdullah too did accept their relationship.

However, Sara and Sachin, in 2004, decided to get married despite the situation in the Kashmir Valley surrounding their marriage. Their wedding was, however, boycotted by the Abdullahs and no one apart from her friends turned up for the wedding.

Interestingly, Sara's mother Mollie Abdullah was a Christian. Her brother was married to a Hindu girl, Payal Nath.

Sara-a yoga instructor

Sara is a trained instructor in Hatha and Vinyasa yoga and she offers beginners classes twice a week at a yoga school in south Delhi.

Rumours around Sara-Sachin's relationship

In 2014, rumours about Sara and Sachin's marital conflict because of Sachin's alleged relations with one of his female friend were doing the rounds. Following which, the couple started living separately. Sara had been living in her father's house in Delhi. These rumours came after Omar and Payal separated.