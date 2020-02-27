Who is Roger Waters? The Pink Floyd singer who taught engineering students to sing in English

More importantly, Pink Floyd is the gateway music to adulthood in engineering colleges in many mofussil towns, usually accompanied with mind-elevating substances to facilitate higher-brain function.

Pink Floyd is often the first proper English music many youngsters – born and bred on a heavy dose of Backstreet Boys – discover after leaving their homes. In fact, legend has it that one can’t graduate from a North Indian engineering school without hearing a soulful rendition by Bablu from Begusarai shouting: “I have become Comfortably Numb.”

Anyway, back to Roger Waters.

The Pink Floyd singer’s father was both a devout Christian and a Communist Party member, suggesting the twain shall meet. A pacifist who joined the Territorial Army – but didn’t feel the need to shout slogans to shoot traitors – he was killed during World War 2 when Roger was just five months old.

The grief and alienation of war remained a symptomatic part of Pink Floyd’s music which was founded in 1963. However, it was in 1968 that Roger Waters, came into his own, taking the spot as the lead creative force and vocalist after Syd Barret’s departure.

Waters would play an important role in creating hitherto unseen thematic concept albums such as Dark Side of the Moon (1973), Wish You Were Here (1975), Animals (1977) and The Wall (1979).

His lyrics spoke of the devastation of war, the futility of men fighting other men.

Wish You Were Here was a tribute to the drug-addled Syd Barret, the former frontman who lost his grasp with reality. Comfortably Numb was inspired by a heavy dose of tranquilisers and is considered one of David Gilmour’s greatest guitar solos.

Shine on You Crazy Diamond is a nine-part symphonic composition, made more symbolic by the fact that a bald and ageing Syd Barrett actually turned up on the day of the composition.

Comfortably Numb was the perfect song to listen to in a state of complete inertia, as the body no longer listened to the signals sent by one’s brain.