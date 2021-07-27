Who is Rakesh Asthana? All you need to know about new Delhi Police Commissioner

IPS officer Rakesh Asthana on Tuesday was appointed as the Delhi Police Commissioner. A 1984-batch IPS officer from Gujarat cadre, Asthana was appointed as Delhi police chief, three days before he was to superannuate.

Who is Rakesh Asthana?

Born on July 9, 1961, Rakesh is an Indian Police Service officer of the 1984 batch of Gujarat cadre who served as the Special Director at the Central Bureau of Investigation.

He completed his educated from Netarhat Residential School, Netarhat and at the St. John's College, Agra. He pursued higher education from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and subsequently cleared the civil services examination in the first attempt.

Rakesh Asthana's career:

During his career, Asthana has been part of several high-profile investigations. Under then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi, Asthana was appointed as Vadodara's police commissioner. He had investigated 2002 Sabarmati Express fire incident in Godhra, which led to the death of at least 59 persons.

Rakesh Asthana was given the responsibility to investigate the Fodder Scam, a corruption scandal that involved the embezzlement of about Rs 9.4 billion from the government treasury of the eastern Indian state of Bihar.

In 2015, he headed the special investigation team (SIT) formed by the CBI to investigate former liquor baron Vijay Mallya in the alleged loan fraud and money laundering case amounting to the tune of Rs 9,000 crore.