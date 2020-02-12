Delhi Court expresses displeasure over CBI probe in bribery case involving Rakesh Asthana

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday expressed displeasure over CBI's investigation into a bribery case involving its former Special Director Rakesh Asthana and said why the accused with a bigger role in the case were roaming free while the CBI arrested its own DSP.

"Why certain accused, who seem to have a bigger role in the case, were roaming free while the CBI arrested its own DSP," asked Special CBI Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal.

The court put up the matter for further consideration on February 19.