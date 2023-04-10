Who is Papalpreet Singh? Amrtipal's arrested aide who helped him escape

Papalpreet Singh (R) with Amritpal Singh (L) | Twitter

In what is considered as a big breakthrough in the Amritpal Singh manhunt case, the close aide of Waris Punjab De chief Papalpreet Singh has been arrested in Hoshiarpur, Punjab.

Singh was nabbed by the Delhi Police's Special Cell in a joint operation carried out by the Delhi & Punjab Police.

At present, Amritsar Rural Police has him under their custody.

Additionally, Papalpreet was also a person of interest in the Ajnala violence case, which was filed on February 23 at the Ajnala police station.Following the police crackdown on the leader of Waris Punjab De, he fled with Amritpal. Recently, a video captured by CCTV and allegedly featuring Papalpreet was shared on social media. The footage was said to be recorded at a 'dera' located near the village of Tanauli in Hoshiarpur.

Who is Papalpreet Singh?

38-year-old Papalpreet Singh is the person responsible for helping Khalistani extremist Amritpal Singh evade the police crackdown.

As per a report by The Quint, Papalpreet Singh hails from an agricultural family, has received his education from a convent school, and has completed a post-graduate diploma.

In his 20s, Papalpreet Singh became involved in activism and joined groups such as the Sikh Youth Front and the Sikh Youth Federation (Bhindrawala). In addition to advocating for the establishment of Khalistan, he has been campaigning for the release of imprisoned Sikh individuals since the 1990s.

Papalpreet Singh gained public attention during the 2015 Sarbat Khalsa when he read out the "chargesheet" of militant Narain Singh Chaura against the then government of Parkash Singh Badal. In his speech, he asserted that "Khalistan is the only solution."

After joining the Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) in 2016, Papalpreet Singh supported Simranjit Singh Mann in his campaign for the 2017 Assembly elections in Barnala. Mann lost the election, receiving less than four percent of the votes. Subsequently, Papalpreet Singh resigned from the party.

Connection with Amritpal Singh

Papalpreet Singh is regarded as a mentor to Amritpal Singh, offering him guidance on different matters. Since the fugitive preacher's return to India last year and his assumption of control over 'Waris Punjab De,' an organization established by the late actor Deep Sidhu, Papalpreet Singh has been closely associated with him.

Reports from intelligence sources indicate that Papalpreet Singh is receiving instructions from the ISI to promote the concept of Khalistan in Punjab and is working to destabilize the state by forcing it to return to the era of terrorism.

How he helped Amritpal to escape?

According to a PTI report, Papalpreet Singh was observed riding a motorcycle with Amritpal Singh as the pillion rider during the latter's escape. The abandoned motorcycle was later discovered in Phillaur, Jalandhar. Papalpreet Singh had instructed Amritpal Singh to alter his appearance from that of a radical Sikh preacher to that of an ordinary individual and ultimately to abandon the motorcycle at a canal in Phillaur.

Papalpreet Singh used a motorcycle provided by Manpreet Singh and Gurdeep Singh, who are also known as 'Manna and Deepa' and operate local gangs within the state. Papalpreet Singh then escorted Amritpal Singh to a gurdwara located in the village of Nangal Ambian in Jalandhar, where Amritpal Singh altered his appearance, donning a pink turban and black goggles before making his escape.

According to a journalist who had interacted with Papalpreet Singh, he is not a figure with widespread support, and he is not dedicated to a single ideology. Papalpreet Singh is currently dealing with four criminal cases, which includes one registered under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, as well as his involvement in the Ajnala police station incident.