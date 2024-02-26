Who Is Nitasha Kaul? Indian-Origin UK Professor Deported to London After Spending 72 Hours at Airport

Nitasha Kaul | X

Nitasha Kaul, a United Kingdom citizen, claimed on Sunday that she was deported to London from the Bengaluru airport despite having an invitation from the Karnataka government to participate as a speaker in the two-day 'Constitution and National Unity Convention - 2024' organized on February 24 and 25. Nitasha is a professor at the University of Westminster in the UK.

Nitasha Kaul stated that officials hinted informally that her previous criticism of the RSS might be one of the factors contributing to her denied entry into the country.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Indian-origin professor lamented that immigration officials did not explain her denial of entry except to cite "orders from Delhi." Despite her travel arrangements being organized by Karnataka and possessing an official letter, she had not received any prior notice from Delhi about the entry denial.

Meanwhile, BJP Karnataka issued a statement blaming Congress for disgracing the Indian Constitution by inviting a Pakistani sympathizer who wants India's breakup.

IMPORTANT: Denied entry to #India for speaking on democratic & constitutional values. I was invited to a conference as esteemed delegate by Govt of #Karnataka (Congress-ruled state) but Centre refused me entry. All my documents were valid & current (UK passport & OCI). THREAD 1/n pic.twitter.com/uv7lmWhs4k — Professor Nitasha Kaul, PhD (@NitashaKaul) February 25, 2024

Recounting her ordeal, she described spending 12 hours on a flight from London to Bangalore, followed by several hours at immigration where she was given no information about the process. Subsequently, she spent 24 hours in a holding cell with restricted movement and no access to basic amenities like food and water. Despite making numerous calls to the airport for essentials like a pillow and blanket, she was refused assistance. Finally, she endured another 12-hour flight back to London.

Asserting her stance, she clarified that she is not against India but opposes authoritarianism and advocates for democracy. She emphasized her status as a globally respected academic and public intellectual who is dedicated to promoting liberal democratic values, gender equity, challenging misogyny, sustainability, civil and political liberties, and the rule of law. She stated that her decades of work speak for themselves.

Who is Nitasha Kaul?

Nitasha holds the position of professor in Politics, International Relations, and Critical Interdisciplinary Studies, and serves as the Director of the Centre for the Study of Democracy (CSD) within the School of Social Sciences at the University of Westminster, located in London, UK.

She has authored several books addressing topics concerning Kashmiri women. Additionally, Nitasha contributes to magazine columns, newspaper opinion editorials, and travel blogs.

She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree in economics from SRCC, Delhi University, as well as a Master's degree in Economics with a specialization in Public Policy, and a Joint Ph.D. in Economics and Philosophy from the University of Hull, UK, awarded in 2003. Between 2002 and 2007, she fulfilled the role of an assistant professor of economics at the Bristol Business School. Later, in 2010, she assumed the position of an associate professor in creative writing at the Royal Thimphu College in Bhutan.