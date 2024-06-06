Who Is Laxman Bag, Who Won Against 5 Times Elected Naveen Patnaik In Odisha?

Laxman Bag | X

In the midst of the Biju Janata Dal's (BJD) humiliation in the Odisha assembly polls and the Lok Sabha election, the largest upset occurred in the Kantabanji assembly constituency on Tuesday. There, the BJP's Laxman Bag defeated BJD president and current chief minister Naveen Patnaik by a margin of more than 16,000 votes.

Early Life Laxman Bag

Bag was raised in a low-income farming family and made a living by helping truck drivers and working as a wage laborer daily. Later on, he invested in trucks and started a transport company. Bag, 48, combined all of his resources and used labor migration as the primary issue in the region as his main plan of attack on the BJD administration. He came in third in the 2014 elections and lost by a mere 128 votes to Santosh Singh Saluja of the Congress in the 2019 contest.

Patnaik's History In Kantabanji

After beginning the trend in 2019 by running from Bijepur in the western Odisha district of Bargarh, Patnaik, 77, ran from both his traditional seat of Hinjili in Ganjam district and Kantabanji. While Patnaik won by a little over 4,600 votes over his BJP rival, his victory margin was significantly reduced compared to 2019, when he won both seats.

Balangir: #Odisha CM and BJD president Naveen Patnaik files his nomination papers from the Kantabanji Assembly seat



CM Patnaik is contesting the Assembly elections from Kantabanji and Hinjili Assembly seats.



The Assembly elections will be held in Odisha in four phases from… pic.twitter.com/ssb1e7vuDs — DD News (@DDNewslive) May 2, 2024

Pattnaik's Lack Of Campaigning

Patnaik hardly campaigned in Kantabanji, known to be the gateway of migrant labourers from western Odisha to the brick kilns of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and the construction sites of Tamil Nadu. BJD leaders said Patnaik hardly campaigned because of the apprehension that the five-time chief minister may desert the seat after winning Hinjili.

Laxman Bag's Target

Every year, thousands of poor youths from the western Odisha districts of Kalahandi, Nuapara, Bolangir, Sambalpur, and Bargarh converge at Kantabanji railway station as they head for Hyderabad and Vishakhapatnam, hoping to pay off the loans that they have taken. Unfortunately, for the majority of them, the debt cycle never ends, and as a result, migration never stops.

ବିଜେପି ଓଡିଶା ଶକ୍ତିକେନ୍ଦ୍ର କାର୍ଯ୍ୟକାର୍ତ୍ତା ସମିଳନୀ କୁ ଯୋଗଦେବାକୁ କଣ୍ଟାବାଞ୍ଜି ବିଧାନସଭା ରୁ ସମସ୍ତ ଶକ୍ତିକେନ୍ଦ୍ର ପ୍ରମୁଖ ସହ ପ୍ରମୁଖ ଓ ପ୍ରଭାରୀ ଙ୍କ ସହିତ ସଞ୍ଜୁଯୁକ୍ତ ମୋର୍ଚ୍ଚା ର ସମସ୍ତ ସଦସ୍ୟ ମିଶି ଗମନ। भाजपा ओडिसा सक्तिकेन्द्र कार्ज्यकर्त्ता समिलन को गमन। कांटाबांजी विधानसभा क्षेत्र pic.twitter.com/dW0iJigo05 — LAXMAN BAG (@Laxmanbag_Yadav) October 1, 2022

Bag's Statement After Victory

According to the article by The Week, Bag stated this after his victory in Kantabanji against Naveen Patnaik. “There is unemployment, labour migration, a lack of education and healthcare infra. All these problems are going to end. A new beginning is going to happen as the new government will be formed on June 10.” “People did all that they had to do, and the Prime Minister will reciprocate. The PM will show the path of development,” he said. A few local BJP and BJD leaders said they were stunned by the scale of Bag’s victory.

“Though we knew he was ahead, we never expected him to beat Naveen Patnaik. This is unimaginable,” said Patnagarh MLA and BJP leader KV Singh Deo.