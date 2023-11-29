Who Is Gabbar Singh Negi? Trapped Worker Praised By PM Modi In Uttarakhand Tunnel Rescue Operation

PM Modi lauded Gabbar Singh Negi, the trapped worker who was rescued and helped labourers practice Yoga and meditation inside the tunnel during the 17 days of entrapment | ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the workers rescued in the Uttarakhand tunnel rescue operation, hours after the 41 trapped workers were rescued from the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi. During the conversation with some of the rescued workers, video of which was shared on Wednesday (November 29), the Prime Minister was seen specially lauding Gabbar Singh Negi, one of the trapped workers who was rescued after 17 days of entrapment inside the tunnel. So who is Gabbar Singh Negi, the man who PM thanked for his temperament and role during the 17 days of the rescue operations?

Gabbar Singh Negi taught Yoga and meditation to the trapped workers

The trapped workers, while speaking to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, mentioned how Yoga and morning walks played a key role in keeping their mental health robust during the testing times. It came to light that it was Gabbar Singh Negi, who taught and urged the workers to practice Yoga and meditation while stuck inside the tunnel.

A resident of Kotdwar

Gabbar Singh Negi is a resident of Kotdwar city from Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand. On Tuesday, before the rescue, his brother Jaymal Singh Negi was present at the rescue operation site and spoken to the media. He is a tunnel foreman and was working in that capacity when the workers got trapped in the collapsed Silkyara tunnel.

PM greets and lauds Gabbar Singh Negi

Toward the end of the short clip, when PM Modi is informed that Gabbar Singh Negi would be the next worker speaking, the PM greeted him with a "namaste" and said that he had heard from Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami how Gabbar Singh was helping the workers keep calm by practicing Yoga and meditation inside the tunnel.

Pushkar Singh Dhami and General VK Singh appreciated

Sabah Ahmed, the worker with whom PM Modi spoke first, thanked Uttarkhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami for his continuous involvement in the rescue mission as well as mentioned General VK Singh's efforts. PM Modi too lauded General VK Singh saying that the minister's "military days training and experience" had come in handy during the entire operations.

Wath the video of PM's conversation below.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi's telephonic conversation with the workers who were successfully rescued from Uttarakhand's Silkyara tunnel after 17 days pic.twitter.com/G1q26t5Ke8 — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2023

When PM @narendramodi had an word with Sabah Ahmed , Gabbar Singh Negi and others who was stranded inside the #SilkyaraTunnel. “गब्बर सिंह मैं तुम्हें विशेष रूप से बधाई देता हूँ”

जय हिन्द🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/HFuQwZCNbP — Manish Prasad (@manishindiatv) November 29, 2023

Uttarakhand Silkyara Tunnel Rescue Operation

The historic and successful rescue operations that saw 41 trapped workers come out of the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi on Tuesday (November 28) after 17 days of entrapment got the whole nation on its feet, appreciating and lauding the role of the multi-agency rescue teams who managed to get the workers out of the tunnel safely. The workers are currently under medical supervision as a precautionary measure and will be returning to their families soon.