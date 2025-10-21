 Who Is Francesca Orsini? London-Based Hindi Scholar Denied Entry In India Despite Valid Visa
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWho Is Francesca Orsini? London-Based Hindi Scholar Denied Entry In India Despite Valid Visa

Who Is Francesca Orsini? London-Based Hindi Scholar Denied Entry In India Despite Valid Visa

Orsini earned her undergraduate degree in Hindi from Venice University in Italy and pursued further studies in New Delhi at both the Central Institute of Hindi and Jawaharlal Nehru University. She later obtained her doctorate from SOAS, University of London.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 04:20 PM IST
article-image

Francesca Orsini, a Hindi scholar and professor at London’s School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), was stopped from entering India on Monday night despite holding a valid five-year e-visa, according to reports.

Orsini had reportedly arrived in Delhi from Hong Kong after attending an academic conference in China. However, immigration authorities did not allow her entry into India.

She has claimed that she was not given any explanation for her deportation. Reports of Orsini’s deportation have sparked widespread condemnation on social media.

Responding to a news report about the incident, TMC MP Sagarika Ghose criticised the Modi government, writing on X, “Shocking and sad. Francesca Orsini is a world-renowned scholar of South Asian literature and Hindi who has been deported despite her valid visa. The narrow-minded and backward-looking Narendra Modi regime is destroying the open-minded scholarship and excellence India has always stood for.”

FPJ Shorts
Ola Electric Shares Fall After CEO Bhavish Aggarwal Named In Employee Suicide Case FIR
Ola Electric Shares Fall After CEO Bhavish Aggarwal Named In Employee Suicide Case FIR
Pavitra Punia Finds Love Again With US-Based Businessman 2 Years After Split From Fiancé Eijaz Khan: 'We've Been Going Steady...'
Pavitra Punia Finds Love Again With US-Based Businessman 2 Years After Split From Fiancé Eijaz Khan: 'We've Been Going Steady...'
VIDEO: Huge Whale Weighing 40 Tonnes And 25 Feet Long Washes Ashore In Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalli District
VIDEO: Huge Whale Weighing 40 Tonnes And 25 Feet Long Washes Ashore In Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalli District
Mumbai Traffic Update: Andheri To Churchgate In Just 32 Mins By Road, Train Travel Takes 34 Mins; Unusual Traffic Pattern Stuns Commuters; Netizens React
Mumbai Traffic Update: Andheri To Churchgate In Just 32 Mins By Road, Train Travel Takes 34 Mins; Unusual Traffic Pattern Stuns Commuters; Netizens React

Professor Mario I Aguilar, Director of CSRP, expressed solidarity with Prof Francesca Orsini and posted,

"Our solidarity with Prof. Francesca Orsini, linguist and scholar of Hindi at SOAS, who tonight has been denied entry into Delhi at Indira Gandhi International Airport. She had a valid visa and has been a frequent visitor to India. All of us who visit and research India request the freedom to undertake our research trips and writings about the country."

Who Is Francesca Orsini?

Orsini earned her undergraduate degree in Hindi from Venice University in Italy and pursued further studies in New Delhi at both the Central Institute of Hindi and Jawaharlal Nehru University. She later obtained her doctorate from SOAS, University of London.

Read Also
UK-Based Professor Denied Entry In India, Deported from Bengaluru Airport
article-image

Her published works include East of Delhi: Multilingual Literary Culture and World Literature, Print and Pleasure: Popular Literature and Entertaining Fictions in Colonial North India, and The Hindi Public Sphere 1920–1940: Language and Literature in the Age of Nationalism.

She currently serves as Professor Emerita of Hindi and South Asian Literature at the School of Languages, Cultures and Linguistics at SOAS.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Huge Whale Weighing 40 Tonnes And 25 Feet Long Washes Ashore In Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalli...

VIDEO: Huge Whale Weighing 40 Tonnes And 25 Feet Long Washes Ashore In Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalli...

Bihar Elections 2025: 1,314 Candidates To Contest In First Phase Across 18 Districts As EC Rejects...

Bihar Elections 2025: 1,314 Candidates To Contest In First Phase Across 18 Districts As EC Rejects...

Former Punjab Minister, Ex DGP Charged With Murder After Their Son's Mysterious Death, Deceased...

Former Punjab Minister, Ex DGP Charged With Murder After Their Son's Mysterious Death, Deceased...

Who Is Francesca Orsini? London-Based Hindi Scholar Denied Entry In India Despite Valid Visa

Who Is Francesca Orsini? London-Based Hindi Scholar Denied Entry In India Despite Valid Visa

Karnataka News: RSS Flag March In Priyank Kharge’s Constituency

Karnataka News: RSS Flag March In Priyank Kharge’s Constituency