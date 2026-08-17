Who Is Deepak Mhaskey, BJP's New Social Media Chief Replacing Amit Malviya? | X @RShivshankar & File Pic

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appointed Chhattisgarh-based leader Deepak Mhaskey as its new National Social Media Convenor as part of the organisational team announced under party president Nitin Nabin. The appointment comes at a time when the BJP is preparing for a crucial electoral cycle, with several states, including Uttar Pradesh, set to go to the polls in 2027.

Mhaskey’s elevation also marks a significant change in the party’s digital organisation, with the BJP bringing in a leader with experience in technology, electoral data and grassroots outreach.

Deepak Mhaskey replaces Amit Malviya

As part of the organisational revamp announced on Monday, the BJP has replaced Amit Malviya as the head of its IT cell, ending his several-year tenure in the influential position.

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Malviya had played a prominent role in expanding the BJP’s digital footprint, with the party’s IT and social media machinery becoming an increasingly important part of its election campaigns and political communication.

Who is Deepak Mhaskey?

Mhaskey, a senior BJP leader from Raipur, brings a combination of organisational experience, electoral data expertise, technology exposure and grassroots engagement to the new role. He is also a Permanent Invited Member of the Chhattisgarh BJP.

Deepak Mhaskey’s academic and professional background

Mhaskey holds an M.Sc. in Chemistry, along with a diploma in Cement Technology and a certification in computer programming. Before entering deeper into organisational and political work, he began his professional career as a college professor of chemistry.

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His experience, however, extends well beyond academics. Mhaskey has spent more than 35 years working in horticulture, organic farming and other agriculture-related activities, giving him substantial exposure to rural communities and grassroots issues.

Within the BJP, he is particularly known for his work involving electoral data, data collection and analysis, and information related to beneficiaries of government welfare schemes. His understanding of data-driven election management is expected to be relevant to his new responsibility overseeing the party’s national social media organisation.

BJP IT and organisational experience

Mhaskey has previously served as the in-charge of the BJP’s Chhattisgarh State IT Cell and has also worked as a state spokesperson. His experience with the party’s digital and communication machinery provides a direct link to his appointment as National Social Media Convenor.

He has also held positions outside the party organisation. Since 2025, Mhaskey has been serving as Chairman of the Chhattisgarh Medical Services Corporation Ltd (CGMSC) with the rank of a Minister of State.

His institutional experience also includes serving as an Independent Director on the board of Engineers India Ltd.

At the grassroots level, Mhaskey has been associated with several public outreach initiatives, including Beti Bachao Beti Padhao programmes, health camps, rural libraries and campaigns promoting digital payments.