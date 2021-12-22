Who is Amrapali Gan? All you need to know about the new CEO of OnlyFans

Subscription-based adult content creation platform OnlyFans on Wednesday announced the appointment of Mumbai-born Amrapali "Ami" Gan as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Gan will assume the day-to-day leadership of the company from Tim Stokely, who will be stepping down to pursue new endeavours.

Stokely has led the company for the last five years and appointed Gan to continue the company's growth and drive its vision and commitment to empower creators.

Founded in 2016, OnlyFans made a name as being a platform for hosting adult content which came into the limelight during the pandemic when many adult content creators shifted to the platform due to lockdowns. The company was led for the last five years by its found Stokely, but now Gan will be tasked with taking OnlyFans forward on the path of growth, while ensuring it stays committed to its vision of empowering content creators.

Let us know about the newly appointed CEO of OnlyFans:

The 36-year-old Amrapali Gan earlier served as Chief Marketing and Communications Officer for OnlyFans and has been with the organisation since 2020, working side-by-side with Stokely. Ami is taking over this role from Stokely, who has been at the helm since founding the company in 2016. He will continue with OnlyFans as an advisor guiding this leadership transition.

