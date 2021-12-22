Who is Derrick Pereira? All you need to know about the newly-appointed FC Goa head coach

Started his playing career with Salgaocar FC

Derrick Pereira started his professional career by joining Salgaocar SC in 1980. He stayed there till 1983 and then joined Tata Football academy for a year before going back to Salgaocar in 1986.

Winning the Rovers Cup

The highlight of Pereira’s career was winning the 1990 Rovers Cup with Salgaocar, beating Dempo in the final.

Represented the national team

Pereira was part of the senior India side from 1984-91.He was part of the team which featured at the 1984 AFC Asian Cup.

Started his managerial career with Vasco

While Pereira actually started his coaching career with the Salgaocar U-19 side, he first rose to the spotlight as a coach when he led Vasco SC to a third place finish in the erstwhile National Football League in 2002-03.

Had a dream run at Mahindra United

Pereira took charge of Mahindra United in 2005 and oversaw their most successful run during which they won the Federation Cup, the NFL and also made the AFC Cup quarterfinals in 2007.

Journey with FC Goa

In 2017, Pereira was named as FC Goa’s head of youth development and assistant manager of the first team. In June 2018, he was promoted as the technical director of the club.

Was head coach of FC Goa before

Pereira had taken charge of FC Goa during the fag end of the 2019/20 season after the departure of Sergio Lobera. The former Indian international during his little time at the helm of the Gaurs, took the side to finish top of the Indian Super League table at the end of the 2018/19 league table — paving the way for their qualification for group stages of the 2021 AFC Champions League.

Other teams managed

Apart from the teams mentioned here, Pereira has also managed Pune FC, Salgaocar, DSK Shivajians and Churchill Brothers. He also managed the India U-23 team in 2019.

Published on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 04:03 PM IST